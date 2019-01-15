Rajkumar Hirani Sexual Harassment Row: Vinta Nanda Asks ‘Who’s It That Women Can Trust?’

Many big names in the entertainment industry have been exposed in the #MeToo movement! The film-maker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest one to be accused of sexual assault by a woman. She claimed that Rajkumar Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion between March and September 2018, during the post-production work of Sanju. This allegation has shocked everyone in the entertainment industry.

Television actress Amardeep Jha, who was a part of Rajkumar Hirani's popular film 3 Idiots, said that this (allegations on the director) comes as a major shocker and she cannot even dream about it! Now, the writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused Alok Nath of raping her, had reacted to the allegation!

Vinta wrote on Twitter, "The latest on #MeToo is so disturbing. Who is it that women can trust? Can't deal with these words anymore " "At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory." - (sic)

Rajkumar Hirani had called the allegation false malicious and mischievous story that is being spread with the sole intention of destroying his reputation. He issued an official statement denying all the allegations made against him.

The statement read as, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead."

