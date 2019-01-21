Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Grace KWK 6; Rajkummar Prefers Gay Encounter With Karan Johar!

Karan Johar's chat show has been hitting the headlines for the controversial questions of the host and answers given by the guests. Many popular celebrities from Bollywood graced the show which included Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Recently, the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan were on the koffee couch. The duo talked in about their respective careers, personal lives and about their responsibility of being popular.

In the upcoming episode, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be gracing the show and the makers released the promo.

Star World shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, "Next week's flavour of Koffee is completely unconventional. @karanjohar is in conversation with @bhumipednekar and @rajkummarrao. #KoffeeWithKaran."

In the promo, Rajkummar, Bhumi and Karan engage in a quick exchange of dialogues. As Rajkummar says 'Karan Saab', the host says 'sorry' and gives him a disgusting look! On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar says, "Aa Kabhi Haveli par Raj."

The interesting part in the promo was when Karan asked Rajkummar about an actor he would like to be paired opposite if he was playing a gay character! Rajkummar Rao replied to Karan, "You are not doing anything after Bombay Velvet, right?" Karan smilingly tells Rajkummar Rao, "I am talking about the successful actor."

Fans have seen Rajkummar Rao portraying different characters on screen in a brilliant way, but they will get to watch the fun and real side of the actor on the show - the promo is the proof!

