Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Sara Khan & Other Controversial Queens Of Television!

Rakhi Sawant

When it comes to hogging limelight, Rakhi Sawant tops the list. She has been in reasons for wrong reasons. From her raunchy videos, controversial stay on Bigg Boss to walking out of Nach Baliye finale the actress has been grabbing headlines. Last year, the actress even went on to announce her wedding with India's Got Talent contestant and Internet sensation Deepak Kalal in Los Angeles, which of course didn't happen!

Arshi Khan

Arshi Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, emerged as one of the most popular contestants and most googled entertainer after Sunny Leone in the country after 2017. She hogged limelight as she called Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi her Mehboob. She was in news for posting raunchy videos and pictures. She made headlines with her tweet in 2015, where she said that she had sex with Afridi! She even claimed she was pregnant, but later stated it was a joke.

Sara Khan

When Sara and her sister Ayra Khan were in Sri Lanka, their fun went terribly wrong when Ayra uploaded nude bathtub video on Instagram. Although it was deleted within no time, the picture went viral. She was trolled on social media for bikini pictures, for going nude for her album song 'Black Heart' and for commenting on 'burqa' as they felt she hurt the Muslim sentiments. Recently, she even said that she was getting married this year and her prince charming was a former actor, who is now running a business. She also added that his name starts with 'A', which made people wonder if it is Ankit Gera.

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi was called tantrum queen in the Bigg Boss house. Her grand wedding with Gaurav Gupta grabbed headlines. But the actress claimed that her in-laws and husband asked her to quit her acting career and convert to Hinduism. She added that she was forced to leave her in-law's house by her mother-in-law. The actress has been in news for her bikini pictures. She was trolled for posing topless on the beach. Recently, she posed topless for a photoshoot!

Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi has been in news for all wrong reasons. The actress has been giving her political views in her videos on social media. She was trolled for dragging Sunny Leone into Priyanka Gandhi debat. Recently, she and Gauahar Khan got into an ugly spat over Article 370 on Twitter which gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir the status of an autonomous state. She even called Gauahar Muslim aunty. Gauahar's ex-boyfriend Kushal slammed Payal.