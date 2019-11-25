    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rakhi Sawant Birthday Special: Here's Why The Actress Is The Best Entertainer On Social Media

      The quote, 'Love her or hate her, but you can't ignore her,' definitely goes well with the controversial queen of television industry, Rakhi Sawant. The actress is known for doing the craziest things just to stay in the news. But we must say that these are the things that make her the best entertainer on social media. On her birthday today (November 25), take a look at a few reasons why the Main Hoon Na star is the best entertainer on social media.

      Talks On Trending Topics

      Rakhi knows how to stay in the limelight. She discusses and puts forth her views on the most trending topic on social media. Her funny statements indeed make people laugh. Recently, she was seen slamming the Bigg Boss 13 contestants of taking her name and making fun of her.

      TikTok Videos

      Of late, the actress has been sharing TikTok videos, which are quite hilarious. In the videos, the actress can be seen mimicking singers or even uttering the dialogues in the funniest way.

      Shares Funny/Weird Videos

      The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shares funny or weird videos on her Instagram page. This makes her fans laugh out loud. While a few users ask her where she finds such videos, many troll her. Even a few trolls (comments) are fun to read.

      Rakhi’s Personal Story

      Everyone is aware of Rakhi's wedding story. The actress is apparently married to an NRI, Ritesh. Through her cryptic messages and videos, Rakhi keeps fans guessing about her personal life. A few videos/messages hinted at her pregnancy and break-up. Recently, she was also seen performing ‘Karwa Chauth' vrath for her husband.

      Rakhi’s Birthday

      Rakhi shared a few videos and messages of her fans who wished her on her birthday. Also, she posted a few videos in which she was seen celebrating her birthday with her friends. We wonder where her husband is!

      Happy birthday to me

      #bdubs #Happy birthday to me

