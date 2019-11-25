Rakhi Sawant Birthday Special: Here's Why The Actress Is The Best Entertainer On Social Media

Talks On Trending Topics

Rakhi knows how to stay in the limelight. She discusses and puts forth her views on the most trending topic on social media. Her funny statements indeed make people laugh. Recently, she was seen slamming the Bigg Boss 13 contestants of taking her name and making fun of her.

TikTok Videos

Of late, the actress has been sharing TikTok videos, which are quite hilarious. In the videos, the actress can be seen mimicking singers or even uttering the dialogues in the funniest way.

Shares Funny/Weird Videos

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shares funny or weird videos on her Instagram page. This makes her fans laugh out loud. While a few users ask her where she finds such videos, many troll her. Even a few trolls (comments) are fun to read.

Rakhi’s Personal Story

Everyone is aware of Rakhi's wedding story. The actress is apparently married to an NRI, Ritesh. Through her cryptic messages and videos, Rakhi keeps fans guessing about her personal life. A few videos/messages hinted at her pregnancy and break-up. Recently, she was also seen performing ‘Karwa Chauth' vrath for her husband.

Rakhi’s Birthday

Rakhi shared a few videos and messages of her fans who wished her on her birthday. Also, she posted a few videos in which she was seen celebrating her birthday with her friends. We wonder where her husband is!