NEW DRAMA? Rakhi Sawant Calls Her Husband Ritesh 'Dil Ka Tukda'; To Introduce Him In Bigg Boss 13!

Rakhi Sawant Calls Her Husband ‘Dil Ka Tukda’

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, she is seen telling that her husband is a 'handsome dude' and she loves him a lot. She added, "Woh mere 'dil ka tukda hai'. Kahi mere pati ko nazar na lag jaye, isliye maine puri media se unko chupake rakha hai (I am worried about him a lot and that's the reason I am hiding him from the media)."

Why She Got Married Secretly

She also added that he is a businessman and doesn't have any interest appearing in front of the media. He didn't want even a single picture of his to go viral in the media, maybe because it might affect his business.

When Rakhi Will Introduce Her Husband To The Media?

When she asked him to reveal himself in front of the media, at least once, he mentioned that when they will have kids in 2020, he will appear in front of the media with the kids.

How Ritesh Proposed To Her?

She also revealed, "Ritesh ne mujhe shooting karte dekha.... dance karte dheka, aur unhone turant propose kiya." He had given her 10 days time for the wedding as he is an NRI and had no time!

About Her In-laws

About her in-laws, she said, "Mere sasural wale bahut hi gai (cow), seedhe-sadhe aur sadharan loog hai. Woh media ke saamne ana nahi chahte (My in-laws are sweet, simple and caring people. They do not want to come in front of the media)." She also added that Ritesh has two sisters.

Rakhi To Introduce Her Husband In Bigg Boss 13!

On the other hand, a few days ago, she took to social media and revealed that she will introduce her husband on Bigg Boss 13! She captioned the video, "Im going to bb13." - (sic)

Is This Yet Another Drama Of Rakhi Sawant's?

In the video, she said, "Dosto, bahut jald mai aa rahi hu Bigg Boss show mei. Ab aap sabko mere husband ki jo jhalak hai woh milegi. Kitne log itne utaawale hai mere husband ko dekhne ke liye... Waise mai sabse zada utaawali hu mere husband ko dekhne ke liye, kyuki wo mere chand ka tukda hai." Not just this, earlier, when her song, 'Chappan churi' was released, she had said that she will promote the song on Bigg Boss 13.

Well, Rakhi's controversial statements about her husband's introduction itself prove that this is yet another drama of hers!