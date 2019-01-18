Rakhi Sawant Is New Chudail; Sunil Grover NOT Returning To TKSS; Nakuul On #MeToo Movement: Snippets

Sunil NOT Returning To TKSS

Well, the producer of the KWK Preeti Simoes doubts about the collaboration! She was quoted by India-forum as saying, "I don't think the news is true. If his date was available he would continue with Kanpurwale Khurana."

Kapil As Rajesh Arora

Meanwhile, on TKSS, Kapil will be returning as Rajesh Arora, the character loved by the audience. The new teaser of the show was released recently in which Kapil as Rajesh was seen getting into a hilarious conversation with Bacha Yadav (Kiku Sharda), leaving everyone in splits.

Emraan Hashmi & Guru Randhawa On TKSS

Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and singer Guru Randhawa will be seen as guests on the show promoting the film Why Cheat India. The trio also leaves the viewers in splits. (Check out the teaser at the end of the slider).

Rakhi Sawant Is The New Chudail!

Rakhi Sawant will be seen on Manmohini, in which she will be seen playing Chudail. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have done everything in my life, be it films, dance or a reality show. This is my first fiction show and I am very excited about it. I have loved watching supernatural shows and always wanted to be a part of one. Aaj kal supernatural bahut chal raha hai TV par. Luckily, I got this great role. My character is a chudail who Mohini has called to seek help. She is very powerful and witty. It is something I always wanted to play."

‘Jugalbandi Between The Chudails’

Rakhi further added, "My character has a Maharashtrian touch to it. I will be wearing Nauvari sari with the traditional nath. The audience will also get to see me performing lavani on the show. It will be a jugalbandi between the chudails."

Is Charu Asopa Dating Sushmita Sen’s Brother?

According to TOI report, Karn Sangini actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen are seeing each other. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Charu and Rajeev are dating each other. Their relationship is very tender at this stage. Both of them are not ready to talk about their relationship in public as of now and are taking things slowly. They are really fond of each other. The two bumped at a party and got along like a house on fire."

Nakuul On #MeToo Movement

When asked about his views on #MeToo movement, Nakuul told HT, "With the #MeToo revolution, the glass ceiling has been shattered, voices have been heard and gender equality has made it through. Now, it is time for men to introspect. #MeToo has made me introspect too."

"I think about my behaviour in the work space and wonder how I can bring in change. Have I been complicit in anyway or not stood up for a friend? Men need to understand where their prejudices originate from, acknowledge the conditioning of our environment and have dialogues with people."

Zain Imam Requests Instagram To Restore His Fan Club Accounts

There are lot of fan clubs of Zain Imam, but Instagram pulled down the fan clubs recently. This left his fans extremely upset. Zain made a special request to Instagram to restore all the fan accounts. The posts read, "Its a matter pity of that Instagram had disabled a lot of fan accounts made by my lovelies." "Instagram people kindly re enable it back since those are lil kids who just want a bit of happiness with the kind of handwork and efforts they put in." - (sic)

Nakuul Celebrates Birthday With Crew & Fans

Nakuul celebrated his 36th birthday with his crew and fans. His fans got him cake and even decorated the entire set. The photos and videos were shared on Nakuul's fan club.

Jankee’s Heartfelt Wish For Hubby Nakuul!

Jankee wrote, "Happiest birthday to the man who's been by my side every step of the way & changed my life in more ways than I can count. Look how far you've come. Look how much you've achieved. You amaze me with the way you live your life every single day; with kindness, compassion, honesty, integrity, dedication, passion and most importantly spreading happiness & love wherever you go. You make me prouder than ever. I love you @nakuulmehta 😍 #ThrowbackThursday #HoneymoonTravels #NaksturnsSexier." - (sic)