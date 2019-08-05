English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakhi Sawant CONFIRMS Marrying NRI After Honeymoon Pics Go Viral; Plans To Have Babies By 2020!

    By
    |

    Rakhi Sawant, who is known as drama queen or controversial queen of television, recently shocked everyone with bridal pictures. It was said that the actress got secretly married to an NRI on July 28 at a five-star hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. Apparently, it was a private ceremony. The news spread like wildfire, but Rakhi slammed the reports and said that it was just a bridal photoshoot.

    Now that her honeymoon pictures went viral, Rakhi has finally confirmed that she is married to UK based businessman Ritesh and revealed why she refused to accept it initially. She also revealed how she met her husband.

    Rakhi Married Her Fan!

    Rakhi was quoted by IE as saying, "I get hundreds of messages from fans every day. But this one day, I was feeling very low and a fan messaged me asking, ‘Why I am so low?' I was stunned! So, I asked him how he figured that I am feeling that way. To which he said, ‘I have been your fan for long enough to understand how you feel.' I just fell for him. I knew that day that I will marry him one day."

    Why She Kept Her Marriage A Secret?

    When asked as to why she kept her marriage a secret, she said, "I was worried as I have seen how earlier women in the industry wouldn't get work if people came to know that they were married. When it comes to big actresses like Deepika and Priyanka, it is okay if they declare their marriages as they always get work. But I do item numbers. I didn't know if I would get work if people came to know that I am a married woman now. But I think I have to keep that behind me as I am a very happy woman today. I got married to the man of my dreams."

    Rakhi Had Hindu & Christian Wedding!

    About her marriage, she said, "I had a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding. I always dreamt of having a beautiful wedding day and I finally did. Ritesh is a respectable businessman and doesn't want to be seen in the media right now. He has promised me that when we have babies, we will have a baby photoshoot. He will be ready to face the media by then."

    Is This A Publicity Stunt?

    It has to be recalled that earlier Rakhi had announced her marriage with Deepak Kalal, but it was a publicity stunt. When asked whether this was also one of her stunts, she told the leading daily, "This time it is different. Deepak Kalal is like my brother. We pulled a prank and I didn't know that prank would one day get me married off to Ritesh. Back then when Deepak and I played that prank, Ritesh had not proposed to me. But then he got a little insecure and asked me to marry him."

    The Actress Plans To Have Babies By 2020!

    The actress revealed that she plans to have babies by 2020. She also wanted to have triplets like Farah Khan. Rakhi said, "Working women don't have too much time. My body clock is ticking as I am 33."

    Rakhi Says...

    She told Spotboye, "He has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled."

    Most Read: Friendship Day Spl: Sanaya-Drashti, Hina-Priyank & Surbhi-Shivangi - Meet The BFFs Of Telly Town!

    More RAKHI SAWANT News

    Read more about: rakhi sawant
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue