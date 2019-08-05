Rakhi Sawant CONFIRMS Marrying NRI After Honeymoon Pics Go Viral; Plans To Have Babies By 2020!

Rakhi Married Her Fan!

Rakhi was quoted by IE as saying, "I get hundreds of messages from fans every day. But this one day, I was feeling very low and a fan messaged me asking, ‘Why I am so low?' I was stunned! So, I asked him how he figured that I am feeling that way. To which he said, ‘I have been your fan for long enough to understand how you feel.' I just fell for him. I knew that day that I will marry him one day."

Why She Kept Her Marriage A Secret?

When asked as to why she kept her marriage a secret, she said, "I was worried as I have seen how earlier women in the industry wouldn't get work if people came to know that they were married. When it comes to big actresses like Deepika and Priyanka, it is okay if they declare their marriages as they always get work. But I do item numbers. I didn't know if I would get work if people came to know that I am a married woman now. But I think I have to keep that behind me as I am a very happy woman today. I got married to the man of my dreams."

Rakhi Had Hindu & Christian Wedding!

About her marriage, she said, "I had a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding. I always dreamt of having a beautiful wedding day and I finally did. Ritesh is a respectable businessman and doesn't want to be seen in the media right now. He has promised me that when we have babies, we will have a baby photoshoot. He will be ready to face the media by then."

Is This A Publicity Stunt?

It has to be recalled that earlier Rakhi had announced her marriage with Deepak Kalal, but it was a publicity stunt. When asked whether this was also one of her stunts, she told the leading daily, "This time it is different. Deepak Kalal is like my brother. We pulled a prank and I didn't know that prank would one day get me married off to Ritesh. Back then when Deepak and I played that prank, Ritesh had not proposed to me. But then he got a little insecure and asked me to marry him."

The Actress Plans To Have Babies By 2020!

The actress revealed that she plans to have babies by 2020. She also wanted to have triplets like Farah Khan. Rakhi said, "Working women don't have too much time. My body clock is ticking as I am 33."

Rakhi Says...

She told Spotboye, "He has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled."