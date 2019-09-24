English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakhi Sawant Cries & Complains Her Husband Is Ignoring Her; Netizens TROLL Her By Calling Her 'Item'

    By
    |

    Rakhi Sawant created a lot of buzz with the news of her wedding with UK-based businessman Ritesh. The controversial actress hasn't yet introduced her husband to the media or fans! She has been sharing videos with cryptic messages. A few days ago, she revealed that she will introduce her husband in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But, the latest videos shared by her suggest that all is not well between her and Ritesh. Rakhi was seen crying and complaining that her husband has been ignoring her.

    Rakhi Cries & Asks Her Husband Not To Ignore Her

    Rakhi Cries & Asks Her Husband Not To Ignore Her

    In one of the videos, Rakhi was seen saying that she is willing to do anything for him, but not to ignore her. She even asked him if he doesn't sympathise with her. She says, "Jo bologe main karungi, par mujhe ignore mat karo. Aapko zara sa bhi taras nahi aata hai na mujhpar, main aapse bahut pyaar karti hoon." - (sic)

    The Drama Queen Says…

    The Drama Queen Says…

    In another video, she says that woman can face anything in the world if her husband is with her. She says, "Ek aurat duniya ka bada se bada dukh jhel sakti hai, lekin tab jab uska pati uske saath ho." - (sic).

    Ritesh’s Profile

    Ritesh’s Profile

    In one of the videos, she even tagged her husband Ritesh, who already has 1k followers and has shared only one post! His profile says, he is a ‘Business Director', who lives in ‘Manchester United State' and 'Married in Bollywood Indian actress & dancer @rakhisawant2511'.

    Rakhi Is In UK!

    Rakhi Is In UK!

    But just a few hours ago, she shared a video in which she asked fans to share their problems by commenting on her Instagram post and revealed that she is in UK with her husband.

    Netizens Troll Rakhi

    Netizens Troll Rakhi

    Meanwhile, netizens have been trolling her for creating dramas. Check out a few comments:

    Beingvarsha1368: 🤦♀️kab sudregi yaar. -(sic)

    Keshar_babaji: नौटंकी कहीं की. -(sic)

    Along751: Acting queen. -(sic)

    Trollers Call Her An ‘Item’

    Trollers Call Her An ‘Item’

    Mohammad_aslam113: Nutanki ki dukn kuch km danda nai chlra shayed isiliye insta drama krti rehti😫 -(sic)

    Shedgegirish: Item ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘. -(sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Sep 20, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Lelo mera aasirwaad🙏💋

    A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:23pm PDT

    Most Read: CONFIRMED! Shivin To Romance Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh 2; Ishqbaaz's Lalit To Direct The Show

    More RAKHI SAWANT News

    Read more about: rakhi sawant
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 21:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue