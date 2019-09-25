Rakhi Sawant Cries & Complains Her Husband Is Ignoring Her; Netizens TROLL Her By Calling Her 'Item'

Rakhi Cries & Asks Her Husband Not To Ignore Her

In one of the videos, Rakhi is seen saying that she is willing to do anything for him, but requests the latter not to ignore her. She even asks him if he doesn't sympathise with her. She says, "Jo bologe main karungi, par mujhe ignore mat karo. Aapko zara sa bhi taras nahi aata hai na mujhpar, main aapse bahut pyaar karti hoon." - (sic)

The 'Drama Queen' Says…

In another video, she says that a woman can face anything in the world if her husband is with her. She says, "Ek aurat duniya ka bada se bada dukh jhel sakti hai, lekin tab jab uska pati uske saath ho." - (sic).

Ritesh’s Profile

In one of the videos, she even tagged her husband Ritesh, who already has 1k followers and has shared only one post! His profile says, he is a ‘Business Director', who lives in ‘Manchester United State' and 'Married in Bollywood Indian actress & dancer @rakhisawant2511'.

Rakhi Is In The UK!

But just a few hours ago, she shared a video in which she asked fans to share their problems by commenting on her Instagram post and revealed that she is in the UK with her husband.

Netizens Troll Rakhi

Meanwhile, netizens have been trolling her for her constant drama. Check out a few comments:

Beingvarsha1368: 🤦♀️kab sudregi yaar. -(sic)

Keshar_babaji: नौटंकी कहीं की. -(sic)

Along751: Acting queen. -(sic)

Trollers Call Her An ‘Item’

Mohammad_aslam113: Nutanki ki dukn kuch km danda nai chlra shayed isiliye insta drama krti rehti😫 -(sic)

Shedgegirish: Item ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘. -(sic)