Rakhi Sawant Cries & Complains Her Husband Is Ignoring Her; Netizens TROLL Her By Calling Her 'Item'
Rakhi Sawant created a lot of buzz with the news of her wedding with UK-based businessman Ritesh. The controversial actress hasn't yet introduced her husband to the media or fans! She has been sharing videos with cryptic messages. A few days ago, she revealed that she will introduce her husband in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But, the latest videos shared by her suggest that all is not well between her and Ritesh. Rakhi was seen crying and complaining that her husband has been ignoring her.
Rakhi Cries & Asks Her Husband Not To Ignore Her
In one of the videos, Rakhi was seen saying that she is willing to do anything for him, but not to ignore her. She even asked him if he doesn't sympathise with her. She says, "Jo bologe main karungi, par mujhe ignore mat karo. Aapko zara sa bhi taras nahi aata hai na mujhpar, main aapse bahut pyaar karti hoon." - (sic)
The Drama Queen Says…
In another video, she says that woman can face anything in the world if her husband is with her. She says, "Ek aurat duniya ka bada se bada dukh jhel sakti hai, lekin tab jab uska pati uske saath ho." - (sic).
Ritesh’s Profile
In one of the videos, she even tagged her husband Ritesh, who already has 1k followers and has shared only one post! His profile says, he is a ‘Business Director', who lives in ‘Manchester United State' and 'Married in Bollywood Indian actress & dancer @rakhisawant2511'.
Rakhi Is In UK!
But just a few hours ago, she shared a video in which she asked fans to share their problems by commenting on her Instagram post and revealed that she is in UK with her husband.
Netizens Troll Rakhi
Meanwhile, netizens have been trolling her for creating dramas. Check out a few comments:
Beingvarsha1368: 🤦♀️kab sudregi yaar. -(sic)
Keshar_babaji: नौटंकी कहीं की. -(sic)
Along751: Acting queen. -(sic)
Trollers Call Her An ‘Item’
Mohammad_aslam113: Nutanki ki dukn kuch km danda nai chlra shayed isiliye insta drama krti rehti😫 -(sic)
Shedgegirish: Item ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘. -(sic)
