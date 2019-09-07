English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakhi Sawant CRIES Her Heart Out After Getting Trolled For Sporting A Transparent Dress

    By
    |

    Rakhi Sawant knows how to stay in the limelight! She has already been grabbing headlines for her alleged wedding with an NRI (Ritesh). Recently, she was seen on Colors' show Khatra Khatra Khatra. It was said that the host Bharti Singh was irked with Rakhi's revealing dress that she wore for the show. Now, yet again, Rakhi is making headlines for her bold dress.

    Recently, for her song 'Chappan churi' launch event, the controversial queen was seen wearing a transparent shimmery dress with a plunging neckline.

    Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Her Transparent Dress & Bold Dance Moves

    Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Her Transparent Dress & Bold Dance Moves

    Rakhi was also seen doing some bold dance moves at the event. The actress was trolled hilariously for the same. She noticed the trolls and took to social media to address the same.

    Rakhi Cries Her Heart Out

    Rakhi Cries Her Heart Out

    A few days ago, Rakhi had shared a video, in which she was seen crying her heart out; she revealed that she was unaware about her transparent dress. She claimed that the dress was provided by a designer and she had no intentions of exposing in public.

    The Actress Was Not Aware Of The Gown Being Revealing

    The Actress Was Not Aware Of The Gown Being Revealing

    The controversial actress said that she is upset and doesn't understand why everyone is blaming her for wearing the outfit as she had no idea about the gown being revealing.

    She Says The Dress Has Caused Problems At Home!

    She Says The Dress Has Caused Problems At Home!

    She also added that the lights made her dress appear so (revealing). She cried and said that her dress had led to a lot of problems at her home and her husband doesn't understand her. She also added that her life is over.

    Rakhi Gets Popular Actors To Promote Her Song

    Rakhi Gets Popular Actors To Promote Her Song

    Although the pictures of the event are still on her Instagram account, the video has vanished! Looks like the actress has deleted it. Meanwhile, Rakhi has got all her friends and popular celebrities to promote her song. She has been asking viewers to like and share the video.

    Most Read: Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Eye Injury; Reveals She Was Approached For Bigg Boss 13

    More RAKHI SAWANT News

    Read more about: rakhi sawant
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue