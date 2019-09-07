Rakhi Sawant CRIES Her Heart Out After Getting Trolled For Sporting A Transparent Dress

Rakhi Sawant Trolled For Her Transparent Dress & Bold Dance Moves

Rakhi was also seen doing some bold dance moves at the event. The actress was trolled hilariously for the same. She noticed the trolls and took to social media to address the same.

Rakhi Cries Her Heart Out

A few days ago, Rakhi had shared a video, in which she was seen crying her heart out; she revealed that she was unaware about her transparent dress. She claimed that the dress was provided by a designer and she had no intentions of exposing in public.

The Actress Was Not Aware Of The Gown Being Revealing

The controversial actress said that she is upset and doesn't understand why everyone is blaming her for wearing the outfit as she had no idea about the gown being revealing.

She Says The Dress Has Caused Problems At Home!

She also added that the lights made her dress appear so (revealing). She cried and said that her dress had led to a lot of problems at her home and her husband doesn't understand her. She also added that her life is over.

Rakhi Gets Popular Actors To Promote Her Song

Although the pictures of the event are still on her Instagram account, the video has vanished! Looks like the actress has deleted it. Meanwhile, Rakhi has got all her friends and popular celebrities to promote her song. She has been asking viewers to like and share the video.