Karwa Chauth 2019: Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi, Drashti Dhami & Others Share Adorable Pictures

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, who claims to have gotten married recently, shared a few videos and pictures on Instagram, in which she was seen celebrating Karwa Chauth. The Main Hoon Na actress was seen in a completely different avatar; she was decked in a green sari which had a red border. Well, Rakhi still chose to not reveal her husband's face as the pictures and videos shared by her were solo ones of hers.

Mohit & Additi

Mohit Malik shared an adorable picture snapped with wife Additi Malik and wrote, "Women weren't created to do everything a man can do . Women were created to do everything a man can't do ! Happy karva chauth to all you beautiful women out there . You are special ♥️ @additemalik you look the most beautiful today . Can't take my eyes off 👁️👁️ #happykarvachauth #women #womenpower #love." - (sic)

Arjun & Neha

Arjun Bijlani shared a cute picture snapped with Neha Swami, and wrote, "Thank you @nehaswami for keeping fasts for the last 15 years .this was my first and it's definitely not easy .❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever. #happykarwachauth." - (sic)

Divyanka & Vivek

Vivek Dahiya, who got a beautiful gift (jewellery) for his wife Divyanka Tripathi, shared a few videos and pictures on social media. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "Every year I ask her not to go through the trouble but she won't listen. In barter I'm left with no choice but to listen to her the entire year! #KarwaChauthSpecial #DivekForever #LoveExtendedToInstaFamily." - (sic). Divyanka too shared a picture and wrote, "Our Karwachauth♥️ #TwoMoonNight." - (sic)

Bharti Singh & Ginni Chatrath

Bharti Singh and Ginni Chatrath celebrated the occasion with their friends. Bharti shared a video in which the girls were seen preparing for Karwa Chauth and wrote, "Happy karwachouth ladies @riddhi_bhatt @ginnichatrath @jjoshina @anushree.pardeshi9 @chesta.jaiswal @krishna.negi3 @vanky1 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @raghavjairath @kapilsharma @akshay.rathore.1428 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

Jay & Mahhi

Mahhi Vij, who recently gave birth to baby girl, also celebrated Karwa Chauth. Her husband Jay Bhanushali shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Chand chupa badal mein..loving these pics @mahhivij last night #karwachauth #fasting #love #lovemywife #familygoals #family." - (sic)

Rajeev & Charu

Charu Asopa, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, also observed the fast of Karwa Chauth. The couple shared a few adorable pictures and captioned it, "Mera chand mujhe aaya hai nazar... ❤️ #happykarvachauth My jaan @asopacharu pic credit @neelam_asopa ❤️" and "Waiting for Chand ❣️." - (sic)

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami, who is married to Neeraj Khemka, shared a boomerang video on her social media in which she was seen twirling in a green outfit and flaunting her mehendi. She captioned the video, "Happy karwa chauth everyone ! 💚." - (sic)

Ripci Bhatia

Ripci Bhatia, who recently got married to Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra, shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her mehendi. She captioned the pictures, "#karvachauth #mehndi #latergrams #morecomingup." - (sic)