Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Flag & Saying She Loves Pakistan!

Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Saying She Loves Pakistan!

Rakhi Sawant shared a few pictures in which she was seen posing and hugging Pakistani flag. She has also clarified that she loves India but since she is playing the character of a Pakistani dancer in a film, she had to pose with the flag. In another post, she has also written she loves Pakistan!

Rakhi Posing With Pakistani Flag

Sharing one set of pictures Rakhi wrote, "I love my india 🇮🇳 but its my character in the film 🎥 dhara 370." She further wrote, "flags kise bhi dhesh ka ho we sud respect ✊ hum tererist atankwadi ke khilaf hai kise flag ke nahi."

Rakhi Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Flag

This didn't go well with fans, who trolled her. One of the users wrote, "Yani paise ki khatir dushman mulk ka jhannda sine se laga Len gi?? Gaddar aurat 🙄," another user wrote, "Kismat dekho pak flag ki💋🔥."

Rakhi’s Pictures With Pakistani Flag Didn’t Go Well With Fans

One of the Rakhi's supporters wrote, "Had ho gayi ab toh kuchh to saram kro hmesa apko support kra but aisi chije nhi kro ke khud pr b srm aae ke apko support kra😑."

Fans’ Comments

A few other users commented, "Kuch bhi harkat karti h," "Isse chiz ke liye me appko unfollow kar rhi hu 😠😠 appne ajj tak jitne bhi gande chiz kiye he sab bhul jaati hu lekin yeh. Noo wayy!!"

A Fan Asks Her To Stay Away From The Flag!

Not just Indian fans, even Pakistanis trolled her. A user wrote, "Humare Flag se duur rhoo. Tmhri shakl aur auqat nh k humar flag ko dilse lagao ! Pakistan Zindabad."