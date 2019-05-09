Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Flag & Saying She Loves Pakistan!
Rakhi Sawant knows how to stay in limelight! She has been hitting the headlines for her bizarre and controversial statements. She has been controversy's favourite child! Her bold statements, pictures and videos on social media attract a lot of attention. Last year, the actress had grabbed headlines for announcing her wedding with internet sensation Deepak Kalal, which as we expected, turned out to be false as she announced that she has cancelled the wedding! This year, she is hitting headlines for BCL (Box Cricket League), where she is seen as fourth umpire - entertaining audiences, distracting umpires and even the contestants! Now, the actress is in news for yet another controversial picture!
Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Saying She Loves Pakistan!
Rakhi Sawant shared a few pictures in which she was seen posing and hugging Pakistani flag. She has also clarified that she loves India but since she is playing the character of a Pakistani dancer in a film, she had to pose with the flag. In another post, she has also written she loves Pakistan!
Rakhi Posing With Pakistani Flag
Sharing one set of pictures Rakhi wrote, "I love my india 🇮🇳 but its my character in the film 🎥 dhara 370." She further wrote, "flags kise bhi dhesh ka ho we sud respect ✊ hum tererist atankwadi ke khilaf hai kise flag ke nahi."
Rakhi Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Flag
This didn't go well with fans, who trolled her. One of the users wrote, "Yani paise ki khatir dushman mulk ka jhannda sine se laga Len gi?? Gaddar aurat 🙄," another user wrote, "Kismat dekho pak flag ki💋🔥."
Rakhi’s Pictures With Pakistani Flag Didn’t Go Well With Fans
One of the Rakhi's supporters wrote, "Had ho gayi ab toh kuchh to saram kro hmesa apko support kra but aisi chije nhi kro ke khud pr b srm aae ke apko support kra😑."
Fans’ Comments
A few other users commented, "Kuch bhi harkat karti h," "Isse chiz ke liye me appko unfollow kar rhi hu 😠😠 appne ajj tak jitne bhi gande chiz kiye he sab bhul jaati hu lekin yeh. Noo wayy!!"
A Fan Asks Her To Stay Away From The Flag!
Not just Indian fans, even Pakistanis trolled her. A user wrote, "Humare Flag se duur rhoo. Tmhri shakl aur auqat nh k humar flag ko dilse lagao ! Pakistan Zindabad."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on May 8, 2019 at 9:43am PDT
Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is Back; Naagin 3 Tops The List!