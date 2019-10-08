Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Says The Actress Is God’s Gift To Him; Reveals If She’s Pregnant!

Who Is Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh?

Ritesh confirmed to the portal that he is from the UK and is a businessman in the IT sector. He added that he is a simple man who goes to work at 9 am and returns home by 6 pm.

Ritesh Is All Praise For Rakhi

When asked as to how his married life is going on, he said that it's absolutely fine. He was all praise for Rakhi and said that although she may be a different person in front of the camera, she is a wonderful person at heart.

‘Rakhi Is God's Gift To Me’

When asked if he wants to change anything about her, he told the portal, "Nothing. I am blessed. Rakhi is God's gift to me. I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me." He further said that he would never want to change her 'outspokenness' and thinks her 'frank' nature is a great virtue.

Why Ritesh Is Not Facing The Media

When asked as to why he is shying away from meeting the press, Ritesh said that he is a private person and it doesn't matter to him if people have doubts about whether he exists or not! Ritesh added that Rakhi is his family; they both are happy and that's all that matters.

Did Ritesh Ask Rakhi Not To Do Bold Scenes In Movies?

When asked if he had asked Rakhi to avoid ‘bold scenes' in movies, he said, "That's right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on screen? By the way whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date."

Is Rakhi Sawant Pregnant?

Rakhi has been sharing a few videos, because of which, there are speculations that she is pregnant. When asked if Rakhi was pregnant, he clarified, "Not yet, but she will soon be. I want two kids. I have a gut feeling that my first will be a daughter and the second one will be a son."