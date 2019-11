Rakhi Sawant Is Miffed With Bigg Boss 13's Shefali As She Called Shehnaz 'Punjab Ki Rakhi Sawant'

Rakhi Sawant Is Miffed With Shefali’s Statement

Rakhi, who was miffed with Shefali's statement, shared a few videos on her Instagram account and expressed her views. She asked the host Salman Khan for justice. She also asked Bigg Boss as to why everyone uses her name and make fun of her.

Rakhi Trolls Shefali

In a video, Rakhi said, "Mein Bigg Boss ke jitne bi contestants hain na un sabko bola chahti hun, ki yeh sab log ... haat doh ke, mere peche kyon padhe hua hai." - (sic) She was seen singing Shefali's album song 'Kanta laga' and was seen taunting her.

The Actress Says…

In another video, she was said, "Salman uncle...salman ji...ap tho mere mitr hai...mujhe nyay chahiya...mera naam hamesha woh karan Johar leta rehta hai. Koffee With Karan mein kehta hai ki...if you wake up, if you become a Rakhi Sawant, what will you do?" - (sic)

‘Rakhi Sawant Is Also A Human Being’

She further said, "Rakhi Sawant is also a human being. Mera naam respect se lijiye. Bigg Boss mera favourite show hai, iska yeh matlab nahi hai ki woh mera naam uchale." - (sic)

She Says She Will Punish Whoever Is Making Fun Of Her

In a video, she was seen saying, "Bigg Boss... aap abhi mere ghar mein aawo aur abhi mujhse baat karo." She also said that she will come to Bigg Boss house and punish everyone who are making fun of her.