Did Rakhi Sawant's REVEALING Dress IRK Khatra Khatra Khatra Host Bharti Singh?

Rakhi Sawant’s Bold Dress

As per a Spotboye report, Rakhi wore a long green skirt and a black top which had a low cleavage. The actress's dress didn't go well with the show's theme.

Rakhi’s Revealing Dress Irks Bharti!

Khatra Khatra Khatra is a family show, which is also watched by kids. Hence, Bharti suggested Rakhi to change her top. Since Rakhi was her guest, it seems that Bharti tried to explain the ex-Bigg Boss contestant politely. But Rakhi wasn't convinced which irked Bharti!

Rani Chatterjee Help Rakhi To Alter Her Dress

As per the report, the Khatra Khatra Khatra team stepped forward to convince Rakhi and finally she agreed! Rani Chatterjee, who also graced the show, helped Rakhi with an innerwear piece.

The Controversial Actress Shared Pictures On Instagram

Rakhi had also shared a few pictures from the show on her Instagram account. She even got Parth, Erica and Harsh promote her new song 'chappan churi' and had shared those videos on her social media. Not just Parth and Erica, many popular actors like Shubhangi Atre, Vikas Gupta, Anita Hassanadani also asked viewers to watch Rakhi's song.

Before & After Look!

Here's Rakhi's before and after picture!

The actress is currently in the news for her wedding reports. While she has been giving statements on her wedding, many of them feel that her wedding is fake as she hasn't shared even a single picture of her husband Ritesh, who is an NRI.