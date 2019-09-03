English
    Did Rakhi Sawant's REVEALING Dress IRK Khatra Khatra Khatra Host Bharti Singh?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The controversial queen of television Rakhi Sawant, along with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee, and Ravi Kishan graced Khatra Khatra Khatra. The Colors' show is hosted by comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer-husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. As the readers are aware, Rakhi is not only known for bold comments, but also grabs headlines for her bold dresses.

    As per a Spotboye report, Rakhi wore a long green skirt and a black top which had a low cleavage. The actress's dress didn't go well with the show's theme.

    Khatra Khatra Khatra is a family show, which is also watched by kids. Hence, Bharti suggested Rakhi to change her top. Since Rakhi was her guest, it seems that Bharti tried to explain the ex-Bigg Boss contestant politely. But Rakhi wasn't convinced which irked Bharti!

    As per the report, the Khatra Khatra Khatra team stepped forward to convince Rakhi and finally she agreed! Rani Chatterjee, who also graced the show, helped Rakhi with an innerwear piece.

    Rakhi had also shared a few pictures from the show on her Instagram account. She even got Parth, Erica and Harsh promote her new song 'chappan churi' and had shared those videos on her social media. Not just Parth and Erica, many popular actors like Shubhangi Atre, Vikas Gupta, Anita Hassanadani also asked viewers to watch Rakhi's song.

    Here's Rakhi's before and after picture!

    The actress is currently in the news for her wedding reports. While she has been giving statements on her wedding, many of them feel that her wedding is fake as she hasn't shared even a single picture of her husband Ritesh, who is an NRI.

