Rakhi Sawant’s Secret Wedding SHOCKS Deepak Kalal; He Demands Rs 4 Crore Within 4 Days From Her!

Deepak Kalal Accuses Rakhi Sawant Of Rs 4 Crore Fraud

In a video, Deepak is seen claiming that Rakhi had promised to marry him in front of media. He says that he had also given Rs 4 crore to her. He accused Rakhi of fraud and threatened/demanded her to return the money within 4 days else he would beat her on live video!

Deepak Demands Money From Rakhi Within 4 Days!

He says, "Rakhi Sawant... ye mangalsutra dekh rahi hai aap? Yahi hai jo tum mere gale me fasi thi and ye jo tumne chupke shaadi ki hai na, kya boli thi media ko.. ki mai Deepak Kalak ke sath shaadi karungi? Kitne rupaye liye the tumne mujhse? Pure 4 crore..kya kiya tune? Kha gayi?" - (sic)

Rakhi Furious With Deepak

In return, Rakhi Sawant also shared video in which she was seen furious and lashing out at Deepak. Rakhi calls herself 'patiwrata'. She says, "Tu kitni bi paatal mein chala ja, main tujhe dund ke nikalungi. Tune ab tak mera accha roop dekha, abhi tu mera kaali ka roop dekhega, Durga ka roop dekhega." - (sic)

Rakhi Lashes Out At Deepak

In another video, Deepak is seen talking rubbish about Rakhi and her husband. Rakhi also shared another video in which she too was seen verbally abusing Deepak for talking rubbish about her husband. She also threatened to ‘kill him with her hidden trident'! She further is seen calling her husband for help!