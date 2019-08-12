Rakhi Sawant’s Secret Wedding SHOCKS Deepak Kalal; He Demands Rs 4 Crore Within 4 Days From Her!
Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone by getting secretly married to NRI boyfriend Ritesh at JW Marriott in Mumbai. Although initially Rakhi refused to accept that she got married and said that it was a bridal photoshoot, she later accepted that she indeed has got married but was scared to accept it as she would not get work.
Now, her ex-boyfriend Deepak Kalal, has reacted to Rakhi's secret wedding in a shocking way!
Deepak Kalal Accuses Rakhi Sawant Of Rs 4 Crore Fraud
In a video, Deepak is seen claiming that Rakhi had promised to marry him in front of media. He says that he had also given Rs 4 crore to her. He accused Rakhi of fraud and threatened/demanded her to return the money within four days, else he would beat her on live video!
Deepak Demands Money From Rakhi Within 4 Days!
He says, "Rakhi Sawant... ye mangalsutra dekh rahi hai aap? Yahi hai jo tum mere gale me fasi thi and ye jo tumne chupke shaadi ki hai na, kya boli thi media ko.. ki mai Deepak Kalak ke sath shaadi karungi? Kitne rupaye liye the tumne mujhse? Pure 4 crore..kya kiya tune? Kha gayi?" - (sic)
Rakhi Furious With Deepak
In return, Rakhi Sawant also shared a video in which she was seen furious and lashing out at Deepak. Rakhi calls herself 'patiwrata'. She says, "Tu kitni bi paatal mein chala ja, main tujhe dund ke nikalungi. Tune ab tak mera accha roop dekha, abhi tu mera kaali ka roop dekhega, Durga ka roop dekhega." - (sic)
Rakhi Lashes Out At Deepak
In another video, Deepak is seen talking rubbish about Rakhi and her husband. Rakhi also shared another video in which she too was seen verbally abusing Deepak for talking rubbish about her husband. She also threatened to ‘kill him with her hidden trident'! She further is seen calling her husband for help!
