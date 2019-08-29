Rakhi Sawant's Wedding Is FAKE; Even Deepak Kalal Slap Video Is A Publicity Gimmick!

Rakhi Sawant and Deepak Kalal know how to stay in the limelight. It has to be recalled that Rakhi claimed that she got married to a UK-based businessman, Ritesh, on July 28 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. She said that she had a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding. Ever since then, she has been sharing pictures from her wedding and honeymoon. But she hadn't even shared a single picture with Ritesh.

The drama queen, then started sharing cryptic posts. She also shared a video in which Deepak Kalal was slapped by a lady, whom Rakhi claimed as her sister-in-law. Now, as per an IBT report, everything that these two are doing is fake! Yes, you heard it right!

Rakhi Sawant’s Wedding Is FAKE As per the entertainment portal's report, her marriage news was spread intentionally to stay in the news. A source close to Rakhi had told the portal that the entire wedding drama is fake. Deepak Kalal’s ‘Slap’ Video Is A Publicity Stunt The source also said that Deepak planned the 'slap video' and gave Rakhi Rs 5 lakh to record it, in order to gain publicity. The lady in the video is NOT Rakhi's sister-in-law. Rakhi Deletes The Video While Rakhi has deleted the video, Deepak has shared it on his Instagram account, which clearly suggests that it is yet another publicity gimmick! He captioned the video, "Sorry," and tagged Rakhi Sawant and the lady, who slapped him. The guy whom he has tagged in his post, is probably the one who was taking the video. Is This Deepak’s Stunt To Gain Entry To Bigg Boss 13? On the other hand, Deepak has shared the promo of Bigg Boss 13 and captioned, "Salman Khan Recommend me....." - (sic). Since Rakhi has already done Bigg Boss, we wonder if these were publicity gimmicks of Deepak to enter the controversial house.

Whatever these guys are doing is cheap and disgusting. We hope that they stop, or else no one will believe them even if they tell the truth. What say guys - hit the comment box and share your views.

