    Raksha Bandhan Special: Drashti Dhami, Mouni Roy & Other TV Actresses Snapped With Their Brothers

    By
    |

    'They say siblings are those special people who know you like no other.' They are like best friends - share everything and care for each other the most. The bond that they share is unbreakable and they are inseparable. We can say that siblings are like best friends.

    Today (August 15) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, have a look at television actresses and their brothers, who share great bond and are like best friends.

    Mihika & Mishkat Varma

    Mihika & Mishkat Varma

    Mihika and Mishkat Varma are among the most lovable sibling jodis in tinsel town. Mihika was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress left the television industry after getting married to a US-based businessman. Her brother Mishkat too is an actor. He rose to fame with Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. The siblings share a beautiful relationship. Even as they live in two corners of the world, they stay connected.

    Drashti & Jaisheel Dhami

    Drashti & Jaisheel Dhami

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami shares a cute bond with her elder brother Jaisheel, who is married to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se actress Suhasi Goradia Dhami. Jaisheel had said that he and Drashti celebrate their birthdays together (as they have one day difference - January 9 and 10) and after the birthday party, they used to fight over the gifts that they received.

    Mouni & Mukhar Roy

    Mouni & Mukhar Roy

    Mouni and Mukhar Roy resemble each other so much that people were awestruck. Mukhar Roy lives in Siliguri, West Bengal and is apparently pursuing his college education. Mouni is very much attached to her brother. The actress had told HT, "Mukhar Roy looks up to me and shares everything with me. What I love the most about him is that he is honest and simple."

    Ridhi & Akshay Dogra

    Ridhi & Akshay Dogra

    Ridhi Dogra, who was seen in Woh Apna Sa, is three years younger to Akshay (who is also an actor). Akshay had said that he never felt the age difference between them. He had also revealed that Ridhi is very protective in their relationship.

    Aarti Singh & Krushna Abhishek

    Aarti Singh & Krushna Abhishek

    Krushna Abhishek is very protective about his sister Aarti Singh. While Krushna is one of the best comedians in the television industry, Aarti was seen in shows like Maayka, Udaan and Waaris.

