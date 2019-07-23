Ram Kapoor's Fans Thought Sakshi Tanwar Was His Real Wife & Gave Gautami Weird Looks!

Gautami On Ram Kapoor's Crazy Female Fan Following

When Gautami was asked about his crazy female fan following, she told TOI, "I love his female fan following and am cool with all of the frenzy and craziness. I am so proud of him as a wife. I know how hard he has worked for this as I have seen it all. It is so overwhelming when not just his female fans but also his male fans message Ram and compliment him. He has fans all across various age groups. I really feel proud."

Fans Thought That Sakshi Tanwar Was His Real Wife

She further added, "There was a phase when fans thought that Sakshi Tanwar was his real wife, during the Bade Acche Lagte Hain times and that was quite amusing. When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi. But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife."

Ram & Gautami Approached For Nach Baliye

Apparently, Ram and Gautami were approached for the dance-reality show. When asked about participating on Nach, Gautami said, "Well participating in reality shows, we haven't thought of. Also, we were offered Nach Baliye quite a few times. But every time they called us either Ram was busy or I was pregnant."

Why They Didn't Do Nach?

"They called us four times I guess but somehow it did not happen. I have had my pregnancies, both of them almost one after the other and there is not much of a gap in between both my kids. And now I guess the makers are fed up of calling us," laughed Gautami. She further stated, "Well, on a serious note we haven't thought of it. Maybe dancing for once or twice is ok, but doing it for like a competition, don't know how much will it be possible or comfortable."

Will She Work With Ram?

On working with Ram, she said, "If someone offers something good for both of us, why not. I would love to work with my husband. My husband was my costar 20 years ago, so why not now again. I have heard such nice things about him being a good costar from all his fellow colleagues, so why not experience it again. Also, we know each other so well that it would be fun to work together."

On Ram's Weight Loss

Talking about Ram's weight loss, she clarified that he has not undergone any surgery. She said, "He is a foodie so for him to lose weight and control his diet, is a big thing. He has taken a long time to lose all the weight. He has not undergone any surgery as people feel and has opted for the natural way. Ram still feels that he has just come halfway through and will take another 6 months to achieve his goals and reduce more weight and become almost half the size that he is now."