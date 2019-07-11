Ram Kapoor Undergoes Major Transformation; His Pictures From Fat To Fit Go Viral!

Ram Kapoor On Strict Diet!

The leading daily revealed, "Ram does not eat anything for 16 hours and keeps a strict count on his calorie intake. The actor stuck to intermittent fasting to go from fat to fab."

Ram On His Transformation

Regarding his transformation, Ram told HT, "I decided that if I wanted to do achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time - six months to a year. I was 130 kgs when I started and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs."

Ram Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable

Sharing a selfie, the actor wrote, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." His wife Gautami Kapoor commented, "HOTTTTTIE." Fans couldn't stop but praise the actor for his major transformation.

Fans’ Comments

One of the fans wrote, "Wow...u r looking so hottt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😘😘😘," another fan wrote, "OMGg-gggggggg where is our Golu gone😳😳😳😳😳😱😱😱😱😱😱But still looking veryyyyyyyyyy hotttttttttttt as always🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈💋💋💋💋💋💋"

Celebrities Praise Ram Kapoor

He shared before and after pictures and captioned, "😘" Even celebrities couldn't stop but notice his hot look! Ronit Roy wrote, "Amazing dude!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Finally mere bhai. So happy."

Celebrities’ Comments

Kishwer Merchant commented, "You're back to how you looked in dhadkan🤩" Ashish Chowdhry wrote, "Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let's celebrate!!!!!!🥳" Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Bro amazing transformation. @iamramkapoor killing it. 👏👏." Tanaaz Irani commented, "This is an amazing achievement💯"