Ram Kapoor Undergoes Major Transformation; His Pictures From Fat To Fit Go Viral!

Ram Kapoor On Strict Diet!

The leading daily revealed, "Ram does not eat anything for 16 hours and keeps a strict count on his calorie intake. The actor stuck to intermittent fasting to go from fat to fab." Check out the pictures!

Ram Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable

Ram has apparently lost a whopping 30 kilos. Sharing a selfie, the actor wrote, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." His wife Gautami Kapoor commented, "HOTTTTTIE." Fans couldn't stop but praise the actor for his major transformation.

Fans’ Comments

One of the fans wrote, "Wow...u r looking so hottt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😘😘😘," another fan wrote, "OMGg-gggggggg where is our Golu gone😳😳😳😳😳😱😱😱😱😱😱But still looking veryyyyyyyyyy hotttttttttttt as always🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈💋💋💋💋💋💋"

Celebrities Praise Ram Kapoor

He shared before and after pictures and captioned, "😘" Even celebrities couldn't stop but notice his hot look! Ronit Roy wrote, "Amazing dude!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Finally mere bhai. So happy."

Celebrities’ Comments

Kishwer Merchant commented, "You're back to how you looked in dhadkan🤩" Ashish Chowdhry wrote, "Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let's celebrate!!!!!!🥳" Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Bro amazing transformation. @iamramkapoor killing it. 👏👏." Tanaaz Irani commented, "This is an amazing achievement💯"