Ram Kapoor Undergoes Major Transformation; His Pictures From Fat To Fit Go Viral!
Ram Kapoor, who gained popularity with shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has taken the internet by a storm. The actor's pictures of major transformation from being fat to fit have gone viral on social media and it has got people talking. The actor has lost a lot of weight and is totally unrecognisable in the latest pictures. TOI revealed the secret behind his major change. Apparently, the actor has been heading directly to the gym after waking up. He doesn't eat anything before this and does heavy weight training in the morning. At night, before hitting the bed, he does intense cardio.
Ram Kapoor On Strict Diet!
The leading daily revealed, "Ram does not eat anything for 16 hours and keeps a strict count on his calorie intake. The actor stuck to intermittent fasting to go from fat to fab." Check out the pictures!
Ram Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable
Ram has apparently lost a whopping 30 kilos. Sharing a selfie, the actor wrote, "Wassssup peeps!! Long time no see." His wife Gautami Kapoor commented, "HOTTTTTIE." Fans couldn't stop but praise the actor for his major transformation.
Fans’ Comments
One of the fans wrote, "Wow...u r looking so hottt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😘😘😘," another fan wrote, "OMGg-gggggggg where is our Golu gone😳😳😳😳😳😱😱😱😱😱😱But still looking veryyyyyyyyyy hotttttttttttt as always🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗👌👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍😍😍🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈💋💋💋💋💋💋"
Celebrities Praise Ram Kapoor
He shared before and after pictures and captioned, "😘" Even celebrities couldn't stop but notice his hot look! Ronit Roy wrote, "Amazing dude!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Finally mere bhai. So happy."
Celebrities’ Comments
Kishwer Merchant commented, "You're back to how you looked in dhadkan🤩" Ashish Chowdhry wrote, "Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let's celebrate!!!!!!🥳" Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Bro amazing transformation. @iamramkapoor killing it. 👏👏." Tanaaz Irani commented, "This is an amazing achievement💯"
