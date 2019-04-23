Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa Or Neha - Who Is Being Paid The HIGHEST On Roadies!

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha participated in the show in its first season. He won the show and hosted the second season. He was previously seen as gang leader. He has a long association with the show as he has been part of the show since first season. He has also been a part of the show in several capacities. He is the highest paid among the judges. He is reportedly being paid Rs 11 to 12 lakh per episode.

Nikhil Chinapa

Popular DJ Nikhil Chinapa has been part of the show since a long time. He is currently seen as a gang leader on the show. He charges around Rs 9 lakh per episode. He is the second highest paid amongst the gang.

Prince Narula

Prince Narula has been part of many reality shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. He was also announced as the winner of MTV Roadies X2. He has been a gang leader on the show since 2016. Prince takes home Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is also seen as a gang leader, has been part of the show since 2016. She is being paid the same as Prince, which is Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Raftaar & Sandeepa Singh

While the rapper Raftaar, who joined the show as gang leader in 2018 is reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh per episode, the hockey legend Sandeep Singh earns Rs 4 lakh per episode.