    Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa Or Neha - Who Is Being Paid The HIGHEST On Roadies!

    MTV Roadies is one of the popular adventure-based reality shows loved by youths. The show went on air in 2013 and Rannvijay Singha, who was one of the contestants, went to become the face of Roadies. The show, which was created by Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and RJ Amit, is currently airing 16th season. Considering the huge hype of the show and the buzz surrounding the gang leaders, who have been associated with the show since a long time, as per TOI report, here's a look at how much they are being paid per episode.

    Rannvijay Singha

    Rannvijay Singha participated in the show in its first season. He won the show and hosted the second season. He was previously seen as gang leader. He has a long association with the show as he has been part of the show since first season. He has also been a part of the show in several capacities. He is the highest paid among the judges. He is reportedly being paid Rs 11 to 12 lakh per episode.

    Nikhil Chinapa

    Popular DJ Nikhil Chinapa has been part of the show since a long time. He is currently seen as a gang leader on the show. He charges around Rs 9 lakh per episode. He is the second highest paid amongst the gang.

    Prince Narula

    Prince Narula has been part of many reality shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. He was also announced as the winner of MTV Roadies X2. He has been a gang leader on the show since 2016. Prince takes home Rs 7 lakh per episode.

    Neha Dhupia

    Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who is also seen as a gang leader, has been part of the show since 2016. She is being paid the same as Prince, which is Rs 7 lakh per episode.

    Raftaar & Sandeepa Singh

    While the rapper Raftaar, who joined the show as gang leader in 2018 is reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh per episode, the hockey legend Sandeep Singh earns Rs 4 lakh per episode.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
