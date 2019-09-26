Rashami Desai Is Being Paid HUGE Amount; Ashwini Koul Quits ‘Tara From Satara’ For Bigg Boss 13!

Rashami Desai Paid Rs 1.2 Crore For Bigg Boss 13

Apparently, Rashami will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house along with her alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actress is being paid Rs 1.2 crore (approx) to stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Rashami Is Excited

A source told the portal, "Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited, especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid."

Ashwini Koul Quits ‘Tara From Satara’ For Bigg Boss 13

On the other hand, actor Ashwini Koul, who played the lead role in Tara From Satara has quit the show for Bigg Boss 13. As per a TOI report, Ashwini was not happy with the way his track was shaping up, as opposed to what was promised to him, which made him quit the show.

Ridhi Dogra Has Not Plans To Enter Bigg Boss 13 House

Also, there have been reports of Ridhi Dogra entering the Bigg Boss 13. But the actress has clarified that she is currently holidaying in Turkey and is enjoying every bit of her birthday trip. She added that she has no plans to get locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Preparations For Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale To Start Today

Meanwhile, the preparations for Bigg Boss 13 grand premiere will begin today. As per reports, the celebrity contestants will be shooting for their songs and dance performances today. Salman Khan will be shooting and interacting with the audience, tomorrow.