Rashami Desai To Marry Rumoured Boyfriend In Bigg Boss 13?

Bigg Boss has never been short of drama and as far as the upcoming Season 13 is considered, it's getting spicier already. The latest, we hear is Rashami Desai might get married to alleged beau Arhaan Khan on the show, according to Tellychakkar reports. Both of them are rumoured to be entering the show, but this hasn't been confirmed as yet.

It has to be recalled that Rashami was earlier married to her Uttaran co-actor Nandish Sandhu. But the duo parted ways in 2017.

Coming back to the controversial reality show, it has to be recalled that a few weddings have taken place inside the Bigg Boss house. Sara Khan got married to her boyfriend Ali Merchant but the two got divorced. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa married Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show.

Apart from Rashami and Arhaan, other actors, who are likely to participate in the controversial reality show are - Aarti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meghna Malik Mahika Sharma, Dayanand Shetty, Vijender Singh, Pavitra Punia and Siddharth Shukla. However, Rajpal Yadav has refuted the rumours of him coming on board Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the recent promos are only causing the frenzy to go higher and higher. In the latest promo, host Salman Khan revealed the premiere date and timings of the show - September 29 onwards, at 9 pm on weekends and 10.30 pm on weekdays. Though only a few weeks are left, the makers are yet to reveal the names of the contestants.

Are you as excited as we are? Do you have a hunch about the contestants who might enter the show? Let us know in the comments below.

