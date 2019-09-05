Rashmi Jha Kisses Krissann Barretto In Ace Of Space 2; Krissann Irritated!

Rashmi Kisses Krissann

As per a Spotboye report, Rashmi Jha kissed Krissann on her lips while the cameras were very much on. A source told the entertainment portal, "Rashmi had said it aloud before the scene in question that she would kiss Krissann in one of the frames while they were supposed to only cheat it!"

Krissann Shocked With Rashmi’s Behaviour!

Well, looks like Rashmi got a bit carried away while getting close to Krissann. Apparently, Krissann was taken aback and seemed irritated with Rashmi's behaviour.

Rashmi Was Trying To Pull Krissann’s Leg!

Also, in the room, Rashmi tried to get close to Krissann. It was clear that the former was pulling Krissann's leg and was enjoying as the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress didn't like her being over-friendly. It seems that Krissann went around saying that she would like to leave the show.

Baseer Ali & Lucinda Nicholas Are The New Lovebirds?

Also, in one of the recent episodes of the show, Baseer was seen confessing his feelings for Lucinda Nicholas. He even asked her, if he is her boyfriend now. Also, the proposal was soon sealed with a kiss! Well, after watching this, we wonder if the show has got new lovebirds after Divya Agarwal and Varun Dhawan (in Season 1).