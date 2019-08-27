Angry Raveena Tandon LASHES OUT At Nach Baliye 9's Madhurima Tuli For Her Unprofessional Behaviour!

Madhurima Throws Mike Out Of Rage & Walks Out Of The Sets

According to Spotboye report, the discussion of the incident changed into a big spat. It seems that Madhurima threw the mike out of rage and walked out of the sets, which halted the shoot for about half an hour. The report also suggests that the channel and the production house had to convince the Chandrakanta actress to return to the shoot for a while.

Raveena Lashes Out At Madhurima

When Madhurima returned, she broke down on stage, but this didn't melt Raveena. As per Pinkvilla's report, Raveena lashed out at Madhurima for such attitude. Madhurima also went on to say that she would be happy to walk out of the show as she didn't want to perform, but Raveena asked her to complete the act.

Madhurima Wanted To Walk Out Of The Show!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Raveena was very annoyed and angry with Madhurima. Scolding her for her behaviour, Raveena told her that this is highly unprofessional and such attitude won't take her anywhere. Madhurima even said that she would not like to perform and would be happy to walk out, but Raveena rapped her and asked her to complete her act and let the elimination be on them."

Madhurima Performed The Act Just For The Heck Of It!

It seems that the actress performed just for the heck of it and to oblige Raveena's words. The act was very poor, which ultimately led to their elimination.