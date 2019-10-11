Reem Shaikh Reveals First Salary; Says Was Rejected Thrice While Auditioning For Tujhse Hai Raabta

Reem Shaikh’s First Salary

Reem revealed to the entertainment portal that Rs 300 was her first salary, which was for catalogue shoots. When asked what she did with her first salary, she said that it is still with her.

How She Bagged Tujhse Hai Raabta

Reem plays the role of Kalyani Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta. When asked how she bagged the show, she said, "I did Tujhse Hai Raabta after nearly two years of doing Ashoka. To be honest, I did not take this break willingly. After Ashoka, nothing was working out for me. I signed ten shows, all of which was shelved and rejected for some reason."

The Actress Was Rejected For Tujhse Hai Raabta As She Was Chubby

She added, "Auditions used to go amazing, I used to cry in them. I was almost going to give up. Then, Tujhse Hai Raabta happened and I was rejected three times because I was 'chubby'."

Reem Says…

The actress revealed that Tujhse Hai Raabta makers had finalised some other girl, who couldn't do the shoot at the last moment. Reem added that the makers called her again to give an audition, but she was in a bad mood that day as the two movies that she signed were shelved.

Reem Cried At The Audition

The actress disclosed that she cried at the audition and got selected. The director, who did the mock shoot had told her, "Tu intna gandha roti hai na ki tune sach mein mujhe rula diya." She added that it felt like a compliment.