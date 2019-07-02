Reem Shaikh Writes Open Letter To Zaira Wasim; Hopes Her Decision Doesn’t Mislead Other Actors!

Reem Shaikh Writes Open Letter To Zaira Wasim

Reem Shaikh shared open letter with Pinkvilla, in which she referred to many popular Muslim actors of Indian Film Industry like Madhubala ji, Dilip Kumar Sahab, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan who despite being Muslim have excelled in their craft.

She Further Wrote…

"I believe work is worship and your profession should not interfere with your religion; as a matter of fact it should take you closer to the All Mighty. Im a practising Muslim who tries her best to balance both my work and my religion and I have never been closer to God now than ever before."

Reem Hopes Her Decision Doesn’t Mislead Other Actors!

"Therefore you are welcome to embrace your calling however I do wish and pray that you don't mislead the many muslim girls and boys who are your fans and followers from pursuing their dreams and deprive our nation of these potential talents and future superstars, as these young girls and boys are all in a very impressionable age and any wrong or misdirected advice could lead to disastrous results and self doubt. All the best to you dear Zaira, may you fulfil all your dreams and aspirations. Allah Hafiz."

Kanika Mann Supports Zaira

Kanika Mann shared Insta post, in which she wrote about human, their freedom of expression and duties. She supported Zaira's decision and wrote, "Duties to let other exercise their rights. So if my friend @zairawasim_has taken some decision in her life, we should respect that. why we all cant coexist and mind our work, we are no one to judge her against her decision. #justathought." - (sic)

Jannat, Rithvik & Karanvir React

Even Jannat Zubair, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karanvir Bohra too expressed their views. Jannat felt it is Zaira's wish, while Rithvik felt that she shouldn't have quit acting, while Karanvir praised her achievements and wished her luck.