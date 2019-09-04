Rekha Bhardwaj SLAMS Music Reality Shows; Says 'In The Name Of Music It’s Just Noise'

These days reality shows lack 'reality'. These shows mostly sell on 'dramas'. Right now, the dance reality show, Nach Baliye is the best example for the same. Well, not just the dance reality shows, even game shows and singing reality shows are high on drama. More than the contestants' talents, the makers highlight their sob stories to attract viewers. Recently, popular singer Rekha Bhardwaj slammed music reality shows and expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets.

She wrote, "I am not able to understand why there is so much drama in Music reality shows ???". She further wrote, "What disappoints me and saddens me is that rather than guiding these kids to treat music as Ibaadat/Prayer we are teaching them to compete /ask for votes/ learn to look glamorous ... in the name of Guru Shishya Parampara we are using their age and spoiling their innocence !!" - (sic)

Rekha's other tweets read, "Nobody's concerned about these talented kids future !!!" And, "Today i felt very sad ! And i pray Khuda na kare main kabhi is tarah ke mediocre show ki hissa banun. Coz in the name of music its just noise and every song has to make you dance !" - (sic)

Many users agreed to her tweets and responded that these shows are 'scripted and useless' and 'politics', 'TRPs' are the reasons for the dramas in the reality shows.

A few users even remembered Sa Re Ga Ma Pa hosted by Sonu Nigam. One of the users wrote, "Exactly Mam. Woh Old era kitna accha tha jab Sonu Nigam Sa Re Ga Ma host karte the aur judges bhi ek se ek diggaj hote the - Pandit Jasraj, Girija Devi, Zakir Hussain." Another user commented, "How I miss Sonu Nigam's Sa Re Ga Ma from the 90's....." - (sic)

