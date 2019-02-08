Ridhi Dogra: I Don’t Wish To Make It Dramatic; Raqesh & I Are Better Off As Friends Than Partners!

Ridhi On Separation

Ridhi and Raqesh had recently issued a joint statement confirming their separation. Ridhi was quoted by BT as saying, "Raqesh and I were, are and would like to remain the best of friends, because that's the understanding we share. There is incompatibility, and that's about it. I don't wish to make it dramatic or painful for either of us."

‘We Carefully & Maturely Tried To Handle The Situation’

"We have very carefully and maturely tried to handle the situation and tried our best to not hurt each other or our families. We realised that we are better off as friends than partners."

About Divorce

About the divorce, the actress said, "We need time to figure things out. We are taking it one day at a time. There is no agenda. Everything will happen when it has to. Right now, the most important thing for both of us is to keep the dignity and value of what we have, intact."

Is There Possibility Of Reconciliation?

When asked whether there a possibility of reconciliation, she told BT, "Both of us are very positive people, who always wish everyone and each other well. It's unfortunate that something like this has happened. But we still want to value each other as human beings."

‘We Are Helping Each Other Heal’

"We have realised that if a relationship doesn't work out, it's not the end of the world. Another learning that we have gained from the experience is that one doesn't have to become negative, bitter or dirty. As weird as it may sound, we are helping each other heal."

‘To Each His Own’

When asked if she thinks that she and Raqesh should have stayed just friends, she said, "To each his own. It is always about two people and their interpersonal equation. Like I said, we are still trying to keep that love, dignity and value intact for each other, irrespective of where we stand today."

‘We Will Continue To Look Out For Each Other’

"We will continue to look out for each other. I feel that only good has come out of our relationship. I have always said that I have learnt a lot from Raqesh and will always maintain that. Friendship leading to marriage is great, but what's most important is that people should keep their ego in place while handling relationships irrespective of the circumstances, because that helps ease things out, be it in friendship, love or marriage."

Raqesh Says…

Raqesh was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are great friends and Ridhi is a lovely person. It's just that sometimes, there could be a problem in understanding each other as a couple, and their interests could also clash. All I can say is that this was a special bond and there is no bad blood between us. We have taken a positive decision, which is for our betterment."