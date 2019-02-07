English
    Ridhi Dogra & Raqesh Bapat’s 7-year-old Marriage Comes To An End; Release Official Statement!

    By
    |
    Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat's 7 year old marriage in TROUBLE | FilmiBeat

    Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat were considered as one of the most adorable couples of the television industry. The couple tied the knot in 2011. This year, in May, they would have completed eight years of their marriage. But the actors have called it quits! Recently, there were reports of the couple staying separately. When the couple's friends were asked about them, they refused to comment saying that it was their personal matter. Now, Ridhi and Raqesh themselves have confirmed their separation.

    Ridhi & Raqesh’s Joint Statement

    Ridhi & Raqest's official statement read, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

    They Friendship Will Continue!

    "But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us."

    Ridhi & Raqesh Have Been Living Separately

    Apparently, things were not good between the couple for some time and they were living separately. Their common friends knew about it and efforts were also made to mend the gap, but things didn't fall in place.

    Ridhi’s Brother Says…

    About his sister's separation, Akshay told HT, "Life shouldn't be treated dramatically, it's a choice to live happily and coexist with love and compassion." He added that they are doing well, and he still hangs out with both of them.

    Asha Negi Says…

    Earlier, when Spotboye asked Asha Negi about the couple, she had said, "Ridhi is my best friend. I am sorry and cannot comment on this." Sargun Mehta too echoed the same.

    Sargun Refuses To Comment

    Sargun had said, "I am sorry, I cannot talk about anything without having permission. It's Ridhi's personal matter and she wouldn't like it to be discussed like this. I will have to first discuss it with Ridhi before I speak to anybody." When asked whether she is aware of Ridhi and Raqesh living separately, she said, "No comments. It's their personal space."

