RIP Sushma Swaraj: Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Nia Sharma & Other TV Actors Express Condolences

Divyanka Tripathi

"On one hand - victory, on the other - such a tremendous loss! Two extreme news in a day. India will miss a true leader like you @SushmaSwaraj ji! 🙏 May you be in peace." - (sic)

Karanvir Bohra

"Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind🇮🇳" - (sic)

Nikita Dutta & Disha Parmar

Nikita Dutta: Few in this field have grace and dignity. She was one of them. Saddening indeed. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi - (sic)

Disha Parmar: This is Shocking! - (sic)

Gurmeet Choudhary & Ali Asgar

Gurmeet Choudhary: RIP #sushamaswaraj one of the best and most capable foreign minister of our country you shall be missed. 🙏🙏🙏 - (sic)

Ali Asgar: Great lady no more ..Rest in peace Sushmaji 🙏 #RIPSushmaSwaraj - (sic)

Nia Sharma & Rajeev Khandelwal

Nia Sharma: Truly A huge loss to the nation.. RIP🙏 - (sic)

Rajeev Khandelwal: This is a very sad day....one leader who was respected, loved and adored by the entire nation. She will be missed. A vacuum that will remain forever. #sushmaswaraj. - (sic)