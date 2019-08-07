RIP Sushma Swaraj: Divyanka Tripathi, Ali Asgar, Nia Sharma & Other TV Actors Express Condolences
It's an immense loss for the nation as we lost one of the greatest leaders, Sushma Swaraj. The veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister breathed her last on Tuesday night (August 6), in New Delhi. She died at Delhi's AIIMS hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
As soon as the news of her demise broke, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.
Divyanka Tripathi
"On one hand - victory, on the other - such a tremendous loss! Two extreme news in a day. India will miss a true leader like you @SushmaSwaraj ji! 🙏 May you be in peace." - (sic)
Karanvir Bohra
"Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away.A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land. (Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind🇮🇳" - (sic)
Nikita Dutta & Disha Parmar
Nikita Dutta: Few in this field have grace and dignity. She was one of them. Saddening indeed. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi - (sic)
Disha Parmar: This is Shocking! - (sic)
Gurmeet Choudhary & Ali Asgar
Gurmeet Choudhary: RIP #sushamaswaraj one of the best and most capable foreign minister of our country you shall be missed. 🙏🙏🙏 - (sic)
Ali Asgar: Great lady no more ..Rest in peace Sushmaji 🙏 #RIPSushmaSwaraj - (sic)
Nia Sharma & Rajeev Khandelwal
Nia Sharma: Truly A huge loss to the nation.. RIP🙏 - (sic)
Rajeev Khandelwal: This is a very sad day....one leader who was respected, loved and adored by the entire nation. She will be missed. A vacuum that will remain forever. #sushmaswaraj. - (sic)
