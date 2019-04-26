Roadies Contestants REFUSE To join Neha Dhupia's Gang & Choose Prince; Neha Shocked & Furious!

Rannvijay Gives Neha Special Power To Choose Contestants

It so happened that Neha was announced as the winner of ‘teh tadk' by Rannvijay. This gave Neha special power to select two contestants. But the contestants she chose seemed to be uninterested in joining her team.

Contestants Neha Chose Refuse To Join Her Group!

The two contestants Tara and Tarun refused to join Neha's gang and chose Prince as their mentor. Tarun and Tara's decision created a stir and led to heated argument between the gang leaders. Although this left Neha shocked and furious, she took this with a pinch of salt and challenged the entire Roadies gang!

Tara Says…

Both Tarun and Tara took to social media to share their views. Tara wrote, "I don't want to go to @nehadhupia ma'am's gang... @nikhilchinapa sir that is not shocking... I always wanted to go to @princenarula sir's gang... I never changed my decision and here also I wanted to go to @princenarula sir's gang... Yes @sandeep_rebirth sir I remember my promise n I have promised @neha ma'am in P.I. but that was a temporary promise n I have said that in my P.I. very clearly! @raftaarmusic sir main swap nhi ho raha."

Tarun Says…

Tarun wrote, "I get goosebumps whenever I see this DO NOT MISS THE NEXT EPISODE it's gonna be the most toughest vote out for me ! **Maine Roadies ke alava kuch socha nahi tha unko message bheja tha ki...main aaunga !** Guyzoo episode zaroor dekhna you'll get to know ki main Roya kyun & agar aap bhi Roadies se pyar karte hai toh 100% keh raha hu ki you'll feel the connect."