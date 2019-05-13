Roadies: Irked With Prince's Statement, Neha Dhupia Calls Him Stupid; Raftaar & Sandeep Support Her!

The adventure-based reality show Roadies Real Heroes has been in news since inception. The show recently grabbed headlines as there was a huge war between the gang members when the contestants Tarun and Tara refused to join Neha Dhupia's gang, but instead wanted to be in Prince Narula's gang. Now, yet again, the gang members indulged in a massive war! This time, Neha was irked with Prince's statement and called him stupid.

It all began when Ringmaster Ranvijay introduced the week's task, 'Relay Jelay' where the contestants had to lift their gang leaders on palki. Neha was apprehensive thinking whether their team would be able to lift her carefully or not! But, her worry got doubled as the twist in the task was introduced by Rannvijay i.e., if the contestant gets dehydrated and wants to drink water while performing the task, then each water bottle consumed will add 5 kg of weight to their palki!

Amidst the announcement of the task comes the vote out, which fuelled up things! Prince commented, "Strong contestant ko vote out kardo." He even accused Neha of stopping contestants from joining his team.

This obviously didn't go well with Neha, who lashed out at him. She said, "If I want to make Prince's gang weak, I had the option to send somebody who I thought is weak into Prince's gang. I have never gone screaming from rooftop whether I have won or not. I won last year, and the year before that and first time I am saying it out loud because you guys are just stupid."

This again left the gang leaders divided. While Nikhil Chinapa supported Prince and blamed Neha for not letting Tarun and Tara join their favourite gang leader's team, Raftaar and Sandeep supported Neha.

