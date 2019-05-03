Roadies: Nikhil Chinapa Calls Neha Dhupia Clever Fox; Here’s How She Reacted!

Nikhil Impressed With Neha's Decision

A lot of drama happened as the gang leaders tried to explain the two, who were adamant on their decision. Everyone even had told the duo that they should be lucky to be part of the show and their motive should be to win the show rather than fighting for the gangs. They started crying while Neha chose Tara and sent Tarun to Sandeep's team. Nikhil was impressed with Neha's decision and called her a clever fox!

Nikhil Calls Neha Clever Fox

In his review, Nikhil wrote, "For Neha, she played her cards well. She's a clever fox and did well with her choices. Imagine if she did give in to the tears of the boys and the next day, Prince's gang (with either Tarun or Tara) defeated her gang. How many of you, who attack her for her decision, would actually admit that she lost because of her generosity towards Tara / Tarun / Prince? Not too many, I think."

Nikhil's Review

"I do think Neha missed a trick though. I have no doubt that Tarun and Tara will both perform for their gangs in tasks (because nobody wants to look silly on the show by underperforming) - but she's planted Prince loyalists in both Sandeep's and her gangs. This could prove to be tricky for their gangs and might cause some friction, later on in the show."

Neha Reacts

Neha was sportive and took the comment in a positive way, although she commented with a 'punch' emoticon (which also means she agrees to what Nikhil said!). She commented, "Thanks @nikhilchinapa always on point!!!❤️👊"