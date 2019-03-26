Roadies Real Heros' Rannvijay SLAMS A Contestant For Sharing Her Chest Number With Nikhil Chinapa!

Rannvijay Asks Adhlene Her Chest Number!

After talent round, the contestant was seen talking about her aspirations and dedication. But Rannvijay Singha dropped a bomb when he asked Adhlena her chest number.

Adlena Gets Shock Of Her Life!

When Adlena was about to say, Rannvijay stopped her and asked Nikhil to tell her chest number. Nikhil looked up into his phone and revealed her number. Adlena's face turned pale and she didn't know what to say.

The Contestant’s Friend Had Messaged Adlena’s Chest Number To Nikhil!

When Nikhil asked how he knows her number, Adlena said that she knows it as her friend had told him. Apparently, the contestant had made her friend to message Nikhil her chest number to increase her chance of getting selected.

Adlena Gets Disqualified!

She realised her mistake, but by then it was too late! The contestant didn't qualify for the next round. After getting an earful from Rannvijay and Nikhil, she was sent back.