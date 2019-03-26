Roadies Real Heros' Rannvijay SLAMS A Contestant For Sharing Her Chest Number With Nikhil Chinapa!
MTV Roadies is one of the controversial reality shows thanks to all dramas! Every year, the auditions episodes make headlines, and this time too, the show has grabbed headlines. The energetic and vivacious contestant Adhlena's audition was going on fine. The dusky beauty had left everyone impressed with her dancing and rope-climbing skills. She set the stage on fire with her multiple talents, but the judges - Rannvijay Singha and Nikhil Chinapa's revelation shocked every one of us!
We were shocked to know that this talented contestant took a wrong way to get selected for the reality show. Read to know what really happened!
Rannvijay Asks Adhlene Her Chest Number!
After talent round, the contestant was seen talking about her aspirations and dedication. But Rannvijay Singha dropped a bomb when he asked Adhlena her chest number.
Adlena Gets Shock Of Her Life!
When Adlena was about to say, Rannvijay stopped her and asked Nikhil to tell her chest number. Nikhil looked up into his phone and revealed her number. Adlena's face turned pale and she didn't know what to say.
The Contestant’s Friend Had Messaged Adlena’s Chest Number To Nikhil!
When Nikhil asked how he knows her number, Adlena said that she knows it as her friend had told him. Apparently, the contestant had made her friend to message Nikhil her chest number to increase her chance of getting selected.
Adlena Gets Disqualified!
She realised her mistake, but by then it was too late! The contestant didn't qualify for the next round. After getting an earful from Rannvijay and Nikhil, she was sent back.
