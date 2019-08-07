Rohit Shetty Starts Shooting For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10; Karan Dances With Foreigners; LEAKED VIDEOS

Rohit Shetty Begins Shooting

Rohit Shetty has started shooting for the stunt-based reality show. Recently, he shared a few pictures and captioned it, "EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED IS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR... Khatron ke khiladi season 10 begins today in Bulgaria. #khatronkekhiladiseason10 #colorstv." - (sic)

Celebrities Wish The Filmmaker

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh commented on Rohit's post, "BOSS IS BACK IN BULGARIA!!!👑" - (sic). Ex-contestants of KKK like Shamita Shetty, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and others too wished the filmmaker.

Rohit Writes…

Sharing another picture, Rohit wrote, "If everything seems under control... you are playing it Safe... Take risk and achieve your dream... Fear Factor #khatronkekhiladiseason10." - (sic)

Karan Patel Dances With Gay Abandon!

Meanwhile, a couple of videos have been leaked on social media. In one of the videos, Karan Patel can be seen dancing with two foreigners to the song 'Woh haseena woh neelam pari', while the others enjoy his performance.

Dharmesh’s Stunt

In another video, choreographer Dharmesh Yelande is seen tied with a cable on his back and dancing to the flute tunes, while the other contestants were seen cheering him.

Contestants All Set To Face Their Fears!

The contestants also shared pictures with the Fear Factor coat on! Adda Khan wrote, "Bring it on ...🤸🏼♂️ . #fearfactor10 #khatrokekhiladi10 @colorstv 📸 @shivin7." Shivin Narang captioned a picture, "Get set Go 😎" Rani Chatterjee shared a video and wrote, "Day one of the shoot is super exciting...lot of scary and fun drama coming your way 🎭." - (sic)

KKK 10 Gang

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Balraj Sayal will be seen showing off their stunts on the show.