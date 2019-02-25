Rohit Suchanti Doesn’t Care What People Think & Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty

Rohit On Srishty & Manish’s Split

Rohit was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There were issues in their relationship even before she entered the house. They split owing to their differences and I have no role to play in that. It's easy for people to assume otherwise. No one ends a relationship of four years for a guy she has known for a month."

On His Feelings For Srishty

Regarding his feelings for Srishty, he said, "Yes, my feelings for her were evident inside the house, but she never reciprocated. She told me about the split when I called her soon after my eviction from the show. She was extremely sad, and I tried to calm her as a true friend. She is still hurting and trying to come to terms with it."

‘Love Knows No Such Barriers’

He further added, "When I was inside the house, people pointed out the five-year age gap (he is 22) between us, but that has never deterred me. Love knows no such barriers. Srishty has the prettiest smile and I appreciate the way she handled me inside the house."

Rohit Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty

"She was my strongest support. She was the first girl I interacted and connected with on Bigg Boss. I don't want to keep my feelings to myself and I don't care what people have to say about us. It will be between us. I am excited about confessing my feelings to her, but I don't know what her reply will be."

