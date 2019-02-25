English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rohit Suchanti Doesn’t Care What People Think & Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, who was dating television actor Manish Naggdev for a long time, broke up recently. Srishty's Bigg Boss co-contestant Rohit Suchanti was speculated to be reason for their break-up. But Manish clarified that there was no third person was involved in their break-up. Even Rohit had clarified that he was not the reason for their separation. Now, in a recent interview to Bombay Times, it seemed like Rohit wants to take his relationship further.

    Rohit On Srishty & Manish’s Split

    Rohit was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There were issues in their relationship even before she entered the house. They split owing to their differences and I have no role to play in that. It's easy for people to assume otherwise. No one ends a relationship of four years for a guy she has known for a month."

    On His Feelings For Srishty

    Regarding his feelings for Srishty, he said, "Yes, my feelings for her were evident inside the house, but she never reciprocated. She told me about the split when I called her soon after my eviction from the show. She was extremely sad, and I tried to calm her as a true friend. She is still hurting and trying to come to terms with it."

    ‘Love Knows No Such Barriers’

    He further added, "When I was inside the house, people pointed out the five-year age gap (he is 22) between us, but that has never deterred me. Love knows no such barriers. Srishty has the prettiest smile and I appreciate the way she handled me inside the house."

    Rohit Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty

    "She was my strongest support. She was the first girl I interacted and connected with on Bigg Boss. I don't want to keep my feelings to myself and I don't care what people have to say about us. It will be between us. I am excited about confessing my feelings to her, but I don't know what her reply will be."

    Rohit Wants To Confess His Feelings For Srishty!

    "I dropped many hints inside the house, but could never muster the courage to tell her directly. I genuinely like her and feel it's about time I confessed my feelings to her. I don't know what her reaction will be."

    For the uninitiated, Rohit entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a wildcard entrant and he grabbed headlines for his closeness with Srishty. Although Rohit was open about his attraction towards Srishty, she had always maintained that he was just a friend. Even Manish had said that he was not affected with their friendship as he trusts Srishty. But looks like things didn't go well between them after the show, as they broke up.

    Most Read: Danish Zehen's Death: Arishfa Khan Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Says Her Mother Almost Hung Herself!

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue