Rohit Suchanti Doesn’t Care What People Think & Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty
Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode, who was dating television actor Manish Naggdev for a long time, broke up recently. Srishty's Bigg Boss co-contestant Rohit Suchanti was speculated to be reason for their break-up. But Manish clarified that there was no third person was involved in their break-up. Even Rohit had clarified that he was not the reason for their separation. Now, in a recent interview to Bombay Times, it seemed like Rohit wants to take his relationship further.
Rohit On Srishty & Manish’s Split
Rohit was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There were issues in their relationship even before she entered the house. They split owing to their differences and I have no role to play in that. It's easy for people to assume otherwise. No one ends a relationship of four years for a guy she has known for a month."
On His Feelings For Srishty
Regarding his feelings for Srishty, he said, "Yes, my feelings for her were evident inside the house, but she never reciprocated. She told me about the split when I called her soon after my eviction from the show. She was extremely sad, and I tried to calm her as a true friend. She is still hurting and trying to come to terms with it."
‘Love Knows No Such Barriers’
He further added, "When I was inside the house, people pointed out the five-year age gap (he is 22) between us, but that has never deterred me. Love knows no such barriers. Srishty has the prettiest smile and I appreciate the way she handled me inside the house."
Rohit Is Excited About Confessing His Feelings For Srishty
"She was my strongest support. She was the first girl I interacted and connected with on Bigg Boss. I don't want to keep my feelings to myself and I don't care what people have to say about us. It will be between us. I am excited about confessing my feelings to her, but I don't know what her reply will be."
Rohit Wants To Confess His Feelings For Srishty!
"I dropped many hints inside the house, but could never muster the courage to tell her directly. I genuinely like her and feel it's about time I confessed my feelings to her. I don't know what her reaction will be."
For the uninitiated, Rohit entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a wildcard entrant and he grabbed headlines for his closeness with Srishty. Although Rohit was open about his attraction towards Srishty, she had always maintained that he was just a friend. Even Manish had said that he was not affected with their friendship as he trusts Srishty. But looks like things didn't go well between them after the show, as they broke up.
