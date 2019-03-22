Rubina Dilaik Gives Befitting Reply To Trollers Who Asked Her To Stop Singing; Abhinav Supports Her!

Abhinav’s Advice To The Haters!

Earlier when the actress shared a video, one of the users wrote, "Please tell your wife @ashukla09 stop singing she cannot be a singer for sure. She is talented with yoga though." To which Abhinav replied, "Dear Nikita the problem with people is word "cannot be". Lets all delete it from our list and the list becomes a to do list." - (sic)

Rubina Trolled For Singing

Despite Abhinav giving befitting reply to the trollers, they didn't stop! Recently, Rubina shared a video in which she was seen singing her album song and captioned it as "9 months♥️....." To which one of the users wrote, "Singing is far away from you dear don't try this." - (sic)

Trollers Ask Rubina To Stop Singing!

A few other users wrote, "Q gati ho aap plzz mt gaoo yarr," "very poor singr," "you have very bad voice or you show that you have western accent," "Dar gya m to jaise hi video play hui OMG." - (sic)

Rubina Slams Trollers

Rubina finally decided to give a befitting reply to the trollers. She wrote, " There are many such Amazing people who have so much if TIME and ENERGY to hate and belittle 🤣🤣 #troll #alarm 👅😜 the reason i call them Amazing is coz I AM AMAZED reading their comments and wonder why waste such precious time FOLLOWING SOMEONE you don't Like." - (sic)

‘Save & Utilise Your Time & Energy For Better & Bigger Things In Life’

"Or Even Know about their Journey as a Public Figure 😁! My 2 cents :- Please Save and utilise your time and Energy for better n bigger things in life , our time is very Limited here .... 🙏🏼😄😄 PS:- wait and watch "Trolling" over this post also 🤣🤣🤣👆🏻👆🏻" - (sic)

Abhinav Supports Rubina

Abhinav too commented on Rubina's post, "When somebody says "you can't do it" and you DO IT its more fun than when someone says nothing and you DO IT." - (sic)