Rubina Dilaik Trolled For Her Silence On Pulwama Attack; Rubina & Abhinav Give Befitting Reply!

Rubina Trolled For Her Silence On Pulwama Attack

On all her posts, Rubina was accused of being insensitive about the whole issue. One of the users wrote, "Inko kissi SE koe fark nhi padta. Koe mare jiye." Another user wrote, "Cheap girl @rubinadilaik no any post or comment for our Indian martyrs soldiers." - (sic)

Rubina Gives Befitting Reply To The Trollers

This indeed didn't go well with Rubina who shared a snapshot of the chat and captioned it, "Patriotism is tested on Battlefield ! Not on Social Media🙏🏼." - (sic)

Abhinav Comes To Rubina's Rescue

Even her husband, Abhinav Shukla came to her rescue. Abhinav replied to a hater, "You are much insignificant and immature that i reply to you but i will. We have more people in Armed Forces in our family and amongst our friends than you would have ever met in your lifetime! We have done our bit which we wont announce !" - (sic)

Abhinav Gives Befitting Reply!

"You surely need to learn some lessons, firstly every Indian living with sincerity and honesty is doing his bit and being worthy of being defended by our esteemed forces. Secondly stop giving sermons on Instagram and go serve the affected on ground . Thirdly next time learn how to speak to a woman , if not learn it from our forces and officers, if they see you ranting and trying to be a hero on Instagram they will give you a good lesson, we call it fauji style. Jai Hind." - (sic)