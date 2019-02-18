Rubina Dilaik Trolled For Her Silence On Pulwama Attack; Rubina & Abhinav Give Befitting Reply!

English
    The massive terror attack in Pulwama which killed more than 40 CRPF jawans, has left the entire nation in shock. The celebrities took to social media to offer condolences and even expressed their anger over the dastardly attack. A few actors like Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey offered their support to the families of the martyrs by donating money. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who were supposed to release a song, postponed it. But fans were surprised that actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently seen on Colors' show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, didn't post anything regarding the attack.

    Rubina Trolled For Her Silence On Pulwama Attack

    On all her posts, Rubina was accused of being insensitive about the whole issue. One of the users wrote, "Inko kissi SE koe fark nhi padta. Koe mare jiye." Another user wrote, "Cheap girl @rubinadilaik no any post or comment for our Indian martyrs soldiers." - (sic)

    Rubina Gives Befitting Reply To The Trollers

    This indeed didn't go well with Rubina who shared a snapshot of the chat and captioned it, "Patriotism is tested on Battlefield ! Not on Social Media🙏🏼." - (sic)

    Abhinav Comes To Rubina's Rescue

    Even her husband, Abhinav Shukla came to her rescue. Abhinav replied to a hater, "You are much insignificant and immature that i reply to you but i will. We have more people in Armed Forces in our family and amongst our friends than you would have ever met in your lifetime! We have done our bit which we wont announce !" - (sic)

    Abhinav Gives Befitting Reply!

    "You surely need to learn some lessons, firstly every Indian living with sincerity and honesty is doing his bit and being worthy of being defended by our esteemed forces. Secondly stop giving sermons on Instagram and go serve the affected on ground . Thirdly next time learn how to speak to a woman , if not learn it from our forces and officers, if they see you ranting and trying to be a hero on Instagram they will give you a good lesson, we call it fauji style. Jai Hind." - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
