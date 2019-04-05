Ruhi Singh ABSCONDING; Court Wants Her To Surrender In Two Days; Anticipatory Bail Rejected!

Ruhi Singh Absconding

As per Mid-day report, the actress is absconding ever since. The police are in search of her! A Sessions Court in Mumbai has rejected the anticipatory bail application of the Doordarshan actress.

Two FIRs Against Ruhi

The report reveals, "Two FIRs were registered at both Khar and Santacruz police stations. While the Khar police arrested her friends, they served Singh a notice at her residence, asking her to surrender within two days."

Ruhi’s Anticipatory Bail Gets Rejected!

"The law restricts cops from arresting women at night. After receiving the notice, Singh moved the court seeking anticipatory bail but it was denied."

Evidence In CCTV Footage

A senior officer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have strong evidence against the accused, including the CCTV footage which shows the accused misbehaving with the cops on duty. Before fleeing from the spot, she snatched the badge of a constable, which was later seized at Santacruz police station."