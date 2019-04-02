Ruhi Singh Assaults Police Officer; Bangs Into Cars; 2 FIRs Filed Against Her!

Ruhi Singh & Friends Assault Police Officers!

Apparently, the mall staff didn't allow them to use the toilet as it was closed, which led to an altercation. The security guard at the mall called the police, who arrived at the spot. According to the report, Ruhi, Rahul Singh and Swapnil Singh slapped two police personnel and hence they were booked.

Ruhi Rams Her Car Into Parked Vehicles

Deputy Commissioner of police was quoted by TOI as saying, "When Ruhi and her two friends were leaving, she got behind the wheel and rammed the car into a few parked vehicles in Santacruz as she was under the influence of alcohol. The Santacruz police station has booked her for rash driving."

Ruhi Wasn’t Arrested

Senior Inspector at Khar police station Sanjay More said, "Rahul and Swapnil were arrested based on the CCTV footage that shows them and the actress assaulting the staff at the mall and slapping some cops."

The Actress’ Two Other Friends Were Left Free

He further added, "Though we had served Ruhi a notice, she did not turn up at the police station on Monday. The other two friends were allowed to go the same night as they tried to stop the fight."