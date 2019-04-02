English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ruhi Singh Assaults Police Officer; Bangs Into Cars; 2 FIRs Filed Against Her!

    By
    |

    Television actress Ruhi Singh got herself into major trouble last night (April 1, 2019) as she was booked for allegedly assaulting police officers and drunk driving. Apparently, both the complaints were registered in different police stations. As per TOI report, the actress was not arrested but was served a notice by the police. Her two friends were arrested in the assault case. The incidents took place when Ruhi and her four friends were returning from a pub in the western suburbs and stopped by a mall in Bandra to use a toilet.

    Ruhi Singh & Friends Assault Police Officers!

    Apparently, the mall staff didn't allow them to use the toilet as it was closed, which led to an altercation. The security guard at the mall called the police, who arrived at the spot. According to the report, Ruhi, Rahul Singh and Swapnil Singh slapped two police personnel and hence they were booked.

    Ruhi Rams Her Car Into Parked Vehicles

    Deputy Commissioner of police was quoted by TOI as saying, "When Ruhi and her two friends were leaving, she got behind the wheel and rammed the car into a few parked vehicles in Santacruz as she was under the influence of alcohol. The Santacruz police station has booked her for rash driving."

    Ruhi Wasn’t Arrested

    Senior Inspector at Khar police station Sanjay More said, "Rahul and Swapnil were arrested based on the CCTV footage that shows them and the actress assaulting the staff at the mall and slapping some cops."

    The Actress’ Two Other Friends Were Left Free

    He further added, "Though we had served Ruhi a notice, she did not turn up at the police station on Monday. The other two friends were allowed to go the same night as they tried to stop the fight."

    (Images Source: Spotboye)

    Most Read: Pratyusha Banerjee Death Anniversary: Vikas Gupta Apologises For Not Being There When She Needed!

    Read more about: ruhi singh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue